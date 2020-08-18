EXCLUSIVE! Kajal Aggarwal Is Not Engaged To Businessman Gautham

Yesterday, reports were floating on the internet stating that Kajal Aggarwal got engaged to a businessman named Gautham amid COVID-19 crisis. According to reports, the Magadheera actress exchanged rings with a businessman in the presence of their family members and close friends. After learning about it, Kajal Aggarwal fans started celebrating the moment on social media by congratulating her. But let's tell you, the reports of Kajal Aggarwal's engagement are false.

When Filmibeat tried to find the truth behind Kajal Aggarwal's engagement, her spokesperson exclusively told us, "She is not engaged. She is busy with her career and movies presently." Well, the statement has indeed cleared all the speculations and confirmed that Kajal is very much dedicated towards her acting career, and is in no mood to get married anytime soon.

Earlier, Kajal had revealed in an interview that she will not get married to a person from the film industry. The actress revealed on Lakshmi Manchu's chat show, Feet Up With The Stars that she is planning to settle down in 2020. Speaking about her ideal man, Kajal stated that he should be possessive, caring and spiritual.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will next be seen in Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya. In Kollywood, she will be seen opposite Kamal Haasan in Indian 2, which is directed by Shankar. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth in pivotal roles. Apart from Indian 2, Kajal is also a part of Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari-starrer Hey Sinamika.

In Bollywood, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen romancing John Abraham in Sanjay Gupta's directorial venture, Mumbai Saga. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Prateik Babbar and many others.

