Kajal Aggarwal Posts Glimpse Of Her Bridal Look Ahead Of The Wedding With Quirky Caption

Bride-to-be Kajal Aggarwal recently posted a picture of her on Instagram, in which she gave a glimpse of her bridal look for the evening. The actress is all set to get married to fiancé Gautam Kitchlu today (October 30) in Mumbai.

Sharing the monochrome picture on her Instagram handle, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Calm before the storm #kajgautkitched."

In the above picture, Kajal is looking amazing in the black and white picture. She can be seen covered in a white robe and flaunting her perfect hairstyle for the wedding. The maang tikka and garland of roses on her juda are giving a perfect touch to her hairstyle.

Notably, her wedding lehenga can be seen hanging behind her. Due to the monochrome effect, we couldn't figure out the colour of her attire, but one thing that we did notice about her post is the caption. Kajal Aggarwal's post's quirky caption is indeed giving us a hint that her bridal look is going to be amazing. Or may be it is a sarcastic take on marriage. Well, whatever might be the case, fans can't wait to see Kajal as a bride.

Earlier in the day, Kajal Aggarwal was spotted in a pink salwar-kurta. She greeted paparazzi with a smile and headed to a different location to get ready for her big day. Yesterday (October 29), the pre-wedding functions were held at Kajal's residence in Mumbai. Considering the viral videos and pictures from Kajal's pre-wedding ceremonies, fans can say that it was nothing but a big celebration for the Aggarwal family.

During the Haldi ceremony, Kajal Aggarwal danced to various peppy tracks like there is no tomorrow. Now, after the latest post from the actress, fans can't wait to see her final look as a bride.

Kajal and Gautam's wedding will be held at the Ballroom of the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. They will tie the knot in the presence of family members. If reports are to be believed, selected Bollywood celebrities are expected to join the after party at the same venue.