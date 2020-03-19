Lavanya Tripathi No Longer A Part Of Pawan Kalyan Starrer Vakeel Saab?

Pawan Kalyan, who is making a comeback of sorts in the movie industry after two long years, has been shooting non-stop for his highly-anticipated film, Vakeel Saab. Directed by Venu Sriram, the movie is a remake of Bollywood blockbuster, Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead. While the makers have almost finished shooting for the courtroom drama, the last schedule is pending courtesy the leading lady of the film.

Just a few days back, we had reported about Lavanya Tripathi being cast opposite Pawan Kalyan in the film. However, if the latest buzz is true then the actress may exit Venu Sriram's directorial venture. But why, you ask? Well, according to an IBT Times report, fans of the megastar aren't happy with Lavanya being shortlisted for the movie. Instead of her, they want to see a popular heroine alongside the actor-turned-politician.

Apparently, fans expressed their thoughts on social media and now producer Dil Raju is said to be looking for a heroine again. Though this piece of news isn't confirmed, only time will tell which actress eventually manages to bag this coveted project.

Initially, it was being reported that Shruti Haasan would be playing Pawan Kalyan's wife in Vakeel Saab. But the talented actress-singer soon revealed that she wasn't even offered the role. Then, the makers reportedly approached Ileana D'Cruz but the leggy beauty rejected the film for reasons best known to her.

Apart from Kalyan, Vakeel Saab stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya in the lead roles. Despite being an official remake, the story of the film has been tweaked a little to appeal to the Tollywood audiences. As of now, the movie is scheduled to release on May 15. However, things may change if the Coronavirus situation doesn't get better in the coming weeks.

