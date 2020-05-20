Lockdown Changed Chiranjeevi’s Life! The Acharya Actor Rediscovered His Passion

Rediscovery Of Passion

In an interview with the Times of India, Chiru revealed how he rediscovered his passion for cooking and gardening. The Acharya actor said, "Quarantine or not, I've always been a home bird. Whenever I'm not shooting, I spend time at home with my family and friends. The only difference now is that guests cannot visit our place anymore. But I've been able to spend a lot of quality time with my mom. I'm also paying a lot of attention to my own health and fitness. I work out for about 40 minutes every morning and swim twice a day." "I've also rediscovered my love for gardening and cooking during this lockdown. In fact, I started cooking at the age of five. I would assist my mum in the kitchen and over time, I learned all the recipes from her. So all the credit for my culinary skills goes to my mother. Over the years, my acting and political commitments have somewhat suppressed my cooking talent, but whenever I get some time, I bring out the chef avatar in me again. Upma, noodles, fried rice or dosas - I can make them all," said the actor.

First Thought After Lockdown Announcement

Explaining about how he could help the daily wage workers, Chiranjeevi said, "When the nationwide lockdown was announced, the first thought that struck me was about what would happen to the daily wage workers of the industry. I couldn't bear the thought of hardworking film workers and their families going hungry. With the help of other seniors like Tammareddy Bharadwaj, N Shankar, Damu, Suresh Babu and C Kalyan, we set up the Corona Crisis Charity, to ensure essentials and food supplies are received by every single daily wage worker at their doorstep. The manner in which the entire film industry has come together to help the daily wage workers in this time of crisis has been heartwarming. The cherry on the cake was receiving support from Amitabh Bachchan Ji, who helped raise 12000 coupons worth Rs 1500 each, for the film workers in our industry. His gesture motivated us all to strive harder for the cause."

Lesson From Mother

Megastar Chiranjeevi feels that his mother played an important role to rediscover his passion for cooking and gardening during the lockdown. Mother nature taught him a lot of things that he didn't understand during his busy work life. He said, "Through this corona crisis, I think mother nature has taught us all a lesson to appreciate what we have. She has given us a chance to pause, reflect and start afresh. People all over the world had taken so many things for granted. We were all in an imaginary race for some mythical glory and we stopped caring about what we already have. I truly hope that when this crisis is over, all of us would emerge wiser and be more appreciative of the world around us."

Future Projects

On a related note, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Acharya, which is being helmed by Koratala Siva. The 152nd film of Chiranjeevi also stars Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead and Ram Charan in an extended cameo. The film was scheduled to be released on August 14, 2020, but due to the Coronavirus outbreak, it may get delayed like many other films.