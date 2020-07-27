    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mahesh Babu Birthday CDP Sets A New Record: Crosses A 31 Million Tweets In 24 Hours!

      By
      |

      Mahesh Babu is unarguably one of the biggest superstars Telugu cinema has ever had. Recently, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor proved his massive star power once again, with the release of his birthday CDP. As per the latest reports, Mahesh Babu's birthday CDP has crossed a got a whopping 31 Million tweets within 24 hours.

      According to the sources, it has set an all-time record by becoming the biggest CDP trend in the history of Twitter India. The Mahesh Babu fans are truly delighted to know about this new record and are reportedly planning something even bigger for their idol's birthday.

      To the unversed, Mahesh Babu is all set to celebrate his 45th birthday on August 9, 2020, Sunday. If the reports are to be true, the superstar is planning to avoid grand celebrations this year and is planning to have an intimate birthday bash with wife Namrata Shirodkar, kids, and a few close friends this time.

      Mahesh Babu Birthday CDP Sets A New Record: Crosses A 31 Million Tweets In 24 Hours!

      The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor is making complete use of the lockdown days by spending some quality time with wife Namrata, son Gautham Krishna, and daughter Sithara. As reported earlier, the actor has decided to start working on his next project only after the world comes back to normalcy.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X