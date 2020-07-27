Mahesh Babu Birthday CDP Sets A New Record: Crosses A 31 Million Tweets In 24 Hours!

Mahesh Babu is unarguably one of the biggest superstars Telugu cinema has ever had. Recently, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor proved his massive star power once again, with the release of his birthday CDP. As per the latest reports, Mahesh Babu's birthday CDP has crossed a got a whopping 31 Million tweets within 24 hours.

According to the sources, it has set an all-time record by becoming the biggest CDP trend in the history of Twitter India. The Mahesh Babu fans are truly delighted to know about this new record and are reportedly planning something even bigger for their idol's birthday.

To the unversed, Mahesh Babu is all set to celebrate his 45th birthday on August 9, 2020, Sunday. If the reports are to be true, the superstar is planning to avoid grand celebrations this year and is planning to have an intimate birthday bash with wife Namrata Shirodkar, kids, and a few close friends this time.

The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor is making complete use of the lockdown days by spending some quality time with wife Namrata, son Gautham Krishna, and daughter Sithara. As reported earlier, the actor has decided to start working on his next project only after the world comes back to normalcy.