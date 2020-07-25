Nithiin And Shalini's Mehendi Ceremony: Pawan Kalyan, Trivikram Srinivas Grace The Event!

Actor Nithiin and Shalini Kandukuri are all set to start a new chapter in their lives as the duo is gearing up to get hitched on July 26. Fans and followers of the actor are eyeing for the big event which is going to be held at Falaknuma Palace Hotel in Hyderabad. To kick off the pre-wedding festivities, a Mehendi function was held post the 'Pelli Koduku' ceremony. The traditional ritual is performed to purify the groom and prepare him for his big day.

The actor had shared pictures from the ceremony on his Instagram handle, wherein Power Star Pawan Kalyan, director Trivikram Srinivas were seen gracing the event. In the photo, the Bheeshma actor can be seen in an off-white kurta- pajama with Chikankari work on it. On the other, Pawan Kalyan wore a light orangish kurta and dhoti along with a shawl. Sharing the picture, Nithiin wrote, "A big BIGGG thanku from the bottom of my heart to our POWERSTAR and TRIVIKRAM garu and ChinaBabu garu for comin over and blessin me today on my pellikoduku func!! Really means a lot to me."

In the picture, that has gone viral from the Mehendi function, Nithiin can be seen wearing a navy blue kurta, while Shalini looks ethereal as she dons a red lehenga with a western touch. She finished the look with a pearl neckpiece and matching accessories.

The big wedding will be held following all the lockdown norms with only close friends and family in attendance. Earlier, the actor was looking forward to tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend Shalini at a destination wedding in Dubai in the month of April. However, in wake of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the wedding was postponed for a future date.

