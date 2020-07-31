Mahesh Babu Completes 21 Years In Tollywood; The Superstar Remembers His First Film Raja Kumarudu

On July 30, Superstar Mahesh Babu completed 21 years in Tollywood. The 44-year-old actor made his debut as a lead actor in 1999 with the Raghavendra Rao directorial venture Raja Kumarudu, opposite Bollywood actress Preity Zinta. On this special occasion of Mahesh Babu's life, the actor got emotional and remembered his maiden film as a lead actor.

Taking to Twitter, Mahesh Babu got nostalgic and wrote, "21 years and how Thank you @Ragavendraraoba for making my first a super special one. The learning that came with the experience is something I'll always cherish. Extremely glad to have known and worked with you and our amazing team #21YearsForRajakumarudu."

In the above picture, one can see Mahesh Babu and his leading lady from the film, Preity Zinta smiling along with director Raghavendra Rao amid the shot. The duo is looking energetic during their young days. Not only Mahesh, but Preity also got nostalgic about her second film in Telugu.

She thanked Mahesh Babu and Raghavendra Rao for an incredible experience. Posting a couple of stills from the film with Mahesh, Preity Zinta wrote, "Thank you @Ragavendraraoba Garu & @urstrulyMahesh for an incredible experience. I will always cherish it #Memories #21YearsForRajakumarudu."

For those who are unversed, Preity Zinta made her Tollywood debut opposite Venkatesh Daggubati with the film, Premante Idera (1998). However, she couldn't do more films in Telugu and established herself in the Hindi film industry.

Also Read : Sarkaru Vaari Paata Team To Thrill Mahesh Babu Fans On His Birthday!

On a related note, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the makers will begin shooting soon after the lockdown gets over. The makers have already released the first look poster of the film. Sarkaru Vaari Paata also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

Also Read : Mahesh Babu Birthday CDP Sets A New Record: Crosses A 31 Million Tweets In 24 Hours!