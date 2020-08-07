Mahesh Babu Makes A Kind Request To His Fans; Asks To Avoid Social Gatherings On His 45th Birthday

Mahesh Babu is turning 45 on August 9 (Sunday) and the actor will be celebrating this special day with his family. Mahesh Babu is known as an ideal family man. The Superstar likes to spend time with his family when he is not working. During this quarantine period, the actor didn't miss any chance to enjoy every moment with his kids and wife, Namrata Shirodkar.

But on the other hand, Mahesh Babu's birthday is indeed a celebratory moment for his fans. Every year, fans come together and celebrate their favourite star's birthday. However, this year it's difficult for it to happen due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Considering the situation of the country, Mahesh Babu has urged fans to avoid social gatherings on his 45th birthday.

Taking to Twitter, Mahesh Babu shared a note with the caption, "A kind request to all my fans."

In the note, Mahesh Babu states, "I feel blessed and thankful to have all of you. I truly appreciate all the good deeds you do to make my special day worth remembering. Since we are battling a global pandemic this year, safety is indispensable. I request all my fans to avoid any social gatherings on my birthday. Please stay safe. Love, Mahesh Babu."

Well, Mahesh Babu is not the first actor to request his fans to not celebrate his birthday on a large scale amid pandemic. Earlier, Tamil actor Vijay had also requested his fans not to celebrate his birthday due to the Coronavirus outbreak in India.

On a related note, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram. The film will also star Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. It will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment. The shooting will start in December 2020. Now, fans are hoping that the makers might announce something big about the film on Mahesh Babu's birthday.

