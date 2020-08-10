Mahesh Babu Nominates His Pokiri Rival Thalapathy Vijay For Green India Challenge!

It was one heck of a day for Mahesh Babu yesterday as he celebrated his 45th birthday in style with an uplifting message. The actor who celebrated the big day with his family, took to his social media handles to share a video of him taking up the Green India Challenge. In the 6-second video, Mahesh can be seen in a sky blue shirt and white trousers planting a magnolia sapling. The actor looked charming as ever as he was spotted in a messy hair look in the video.

Interestingly, he challenged his friends from the film industry including Jr NTR, Vijay and Shruti Haasan for the Green India Challenge. The Superstar captioned the video as, "There couldn't be a better way to celebrate my birthday #GreenIndiaChallenge I pass this on to @tarak9999, @actorvijay &shrutihaasan..let the chain continue and transcend boundaries. I request all of you to support the cause. One step towards a greener world."

It is to be noted that Thalapathy Vijay reprised Mahesh Babu's role in the Tamil remake of Telugu hit film Pokiri (2006). Both the films (Pokkiri- Tamil) became the turning point of the actors' career. Recently, a fan war also took place on Twitter after a debate erupted among them as they compared the two movies. For the unversed, a Bollywood remake starring Salman Khan titled Wanted (2009) was also released after the Telugu and Tamil films turned out to be blockbusters at the theatres.

On a related note, yesterday, #HBDMaheshBabu became the most tweeted hashtag of the world with 60.2 million tweets. Humbled by the special gesture of his massive fans and for the wishes that poured in for his birthday, the superstar penned a thank you note to show gratitude towards them. He wrote, "This day, each year is a reminder of how blessed I am to be loved by so many of you. Reading all the wonderful things written makes me really happy. Thank you for sending in all your greetings and blessings. Love you all."

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram.

