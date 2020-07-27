Mahesh Babu Surprises Fans By Wishing Vamshi Paidipally On His Birthday

Superstar Mahesh Babu recently gave a special surprise to Maharshi director Vamshi Paidipally on his 41st birthday. Well, a wish from Mahesh Babu is indeed special for Vamshi Paidipally as reports were floating on the internet about their rivalry.

Sharing a photo with Vamshi Paidipally, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and wrote, "Happiest birthday @directorvamshi!! Keep smiling and spread your charm as you always do. Wishing you good health, happiness and love always."

In the photo, one can see Mahesh Babu feeding a piece of cake to Vamshi Paidipally. The duo is all smiles and are cherishing the moments of their friendship in the picture. Well, the moment is indeed special for Mahesh Babu fans.

For those who are unversed, after Maharshi, Mahesh Babu had openly announced that he would be teaming with Vamshi Paidipally again post Sarileru Neekevvaru. Vamshi prepared a script and narrated to the superstar after the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru. However, Mahesh Babu asked him to come up with a better version.

A month later, reportedly Vamshi met Mahesh again and narrated the new version. But this time, he rejected the script and gave his dates to director Parasuram for his next Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Reports suggest that Vamshi Paidipally lost crucial time waiting for Mahesh Babu but he couldn't express his displeasure openly. Now, Vamshi is doing that film with Ram Charan.

But now, Mahesh Babu has put a full stop to all the speculations by wishing Vamshi Paidipally on his birthday. Interestingly, their daughters Sitara and Adya run a YouTube channel together.

On a related note, Mahesh Babu's next Sarkaru Vaari Paata also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead while Bhagyashree in a pivotal role.