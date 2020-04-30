Mega Power Star Ram Charan To Act In Mahesh Babu's Production Venture?

Not too long ago, there were strong rumours about Mahesh Babu playing an extended cameo in the Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya, which is being bankrolled by Ram Charan himself. However, director Koratala Siva soon clarified that the Telugu Superstar is not a part of the social-drama. In fact, Charan is now said to be doing the cameo in Acharya, as it was reported earlier. But, what has caught everyone's attention at the moment, is another interesting rumour regarding Charan and Mahesh.

According to a report in gulte.com, the Dhurva actor is now set to star in a film, which will be produced under Mahesh Babu's banner. We all know that filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally had narrated a script to Mahesh recently, and the latter even liked it. Sadly, the Maharshi hero wasn't impressed with the bound script and ended up asking Vamshi to rework on his story.

While the 44-year-old star decided to team up with Parasuram, the Yevadu director, on the other hand, approached Charan with a new script. Apparently, Ram Charan was blown away by Vamshi's story and has given his nod for the movie. Though Mahesh is not acting in Vamshi's project, the latest grapevine suggests that he has promised to produce his film starring Ram Charan in the lead.

Now, we are sure this piece of information is super exciting but there is no confirmation as yet. Considering that Mahesh shares a great rapport with both Charan and Vamshi, it's pretty much likely that the trio will collaborate if things fall into place. All we have to do is keep our fingers crossed and hope an official announcement is made soon.

