    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mega Power Star Ram Charan To Act In Mahesh Babu's Production Venture?

      By
      |

      Not too long ago, there were strong rumours about Mahesh Babu playing an extended cameo in the Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya, which is being bankrolled by Ram Charan himself. However, director Koratala Siva soon clarified that the Telugu Superstar is not a part of the social-drama. In fact, Charan is now said to be doing the cameo in Acharya, as it was reported earlier. But, what has caught everyone's attention at the moment, is another interesting rumour regarding Charan and Mahesh.

      Ram Charan Mahesh

      According to a report in gulte.com, the Dhurva actor is now set to star in a film, which will be produced under Mahesh Babu's banner. We all know that filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally had narrated a script to Mahesh recently, and the latter even liked it. Sadly, the Maharshi hero wasn't impressed with the bound script and ended up asking Vamshi to rework on his story.

      While the 44-year-old star decided to team up with Parasuram, the Yevadu director, on the other hand, approached Charan with a new script. Apparently, Ram Charan was blown away by Vamshi's story and has given his nod for the movie. Though Mahesh is not acting in Vamshi's project, the latest grapevine suggests that he has promised to produce his film starring Ram Charan in the lead.

      Now, we are sure this piece of information is super exciting but there is no confirmation as yet. Considering that Mahesh shares a great rapport with both Charan and Vamshi, it's pretty much likely that the trio will collaborate if things fall into place. All we have to do is keep our fingers crossed and hope an official announcement is made soon.

      ALSO READ:

      Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 16:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 30, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X