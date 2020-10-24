Miss India Trailer Out! Keerthy Suresh Is Here To Impress You With ‘Real Indian Chai’

Trailer of actress Keerthy Suresh's much-awaited film Miss India is finally out and as expected, the synopsis of the film looks promising. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Miss India is all set to have a digital release on Netflix.

The makers released the trailer of the upcoming Telugu drama on Twitter. Miss India tells the story of a determined young woman Samyuktha, played by Keerthy Suresh, who aims to start her own business and achieve something big in life. The two-minute-eighteen-second long trailer shows the journey of Samyuktha, who comes up with an idea of selling authentic Indian chai (tea) in a foreign country.

In this journey, she faces a lot of hurdles, including criticism from her family for having unrealistic dreams. Now, how she manage to stay strong while battling strong business competitors is the plot of Miss India.

Keerthy Suresh is very happy with Miss India's digital release. The Mahanati actress said in a statement to media, "Miss India is a beautifully crafted story of Samyukhta, who is determined to not let anything stop her from achieving her dreams. I'm glad this film is releasing on Netflix to a global audience because I feel like it will encourage and inspire many young women to follow their hearts and passions, regardless of the language that they would watch it in."

Also Read : Mahesh Babu Announces Keerthy Suresh As The Leading Lady Of Sarkaru Vaari Paata On Her 28th Birthday

The film is directed by Y Narendra Nath and it also stars Jagapati Babu, Naveen Chandra, Naresh, Rajendra Prasad, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Kamal Kamaraj and others in pivotal roles. The songs of Miss India have been composed by Thaman S. The film will stream on Netflix from November 4, 2020.

Also Read : Keerthy Suresh's Journey From Child Actor To Penguin Will Leave You Astonished