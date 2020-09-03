Naga Chaitanya To Romance Rakul Preet Singh And Priya Bhavani Shankar In Thank You?

After wrapping up Love Story opposite Sai Pallavi, Naga Chaitanya will start filming for Manam fame Vikram K Kumar's next directorial venture, tentatively titled as Thank You. When Vikram announced the film, speculations were rife that Chaitanya's wife and actress Samantha Akkineni will play the female lead opposite him. However, Vikram quashed the rumours and confirmed that she is not a part of the film.

Since then, fans are eager to know about the leading lady in the Naga Chaitanya-starrer. Amidst all, we have recently come across an interesting update about Thank You's heroine. A report published in a leading portal suggests that the Naga Chaitanya and Vikram Kumar's next will have two leading ladies. The report states that Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar will be seen as the leading ladies in Thank You. However, makers have not yet made any official confirmation about the same. For the unversed, Rakul Preet and Naga Chaitanya have earlier worked together in Rarandoi Veduka Chudham (2017).

Earlier, while sharing some details about the project, director Vikram Kumar had said that they will start filming in Hyderabad once COVID-19 situation subsides. Vikram's last venture Gang Leader with Nani and Kartikeya Gummakonda turned out to be a disaster at the box office. Hence, the filmmaker has a lot of expectations from his next, Thank You.

On a related note, Naga Chaitanya's currently waiting to resume filming of the pending scenes of Love Story. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film was supposed to release this year, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers are reportedly planning to release it in 2021.

