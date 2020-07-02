Samantha Akkineni Will Not Be A Part Of Naga Chaitanya’s Next With Vikram Kumar

It's confirmed that Naga Chaitanya will feature in Manam director Vikram K Kumar's directorial venture, tentatively titled Thank You. Reportedly, it is going to be a family entertainer which will mark the second collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Vikram Kumar after the superhit film, Manam.

Ever since the film was announced, fans are eager to know about the leading lady in the Naga Chaitanya-starrer. Speculations were rife that Chaitanya's wife and actress Samantha Akkineni will play the female lead opposite him. However, director Vikram Kumar has now cleared the air.

Firstly, while confirming the development of his next film with Naga Chaitanya, Vikram Kumar told Cinema Express, "Yes, I am collaborating with Naga Chaitanya and Dil Raju for my next. We have always wanted to work together and I am delighted to team up with them for a family entertainer with the working title Thank You. The story revolves around the two lead characters and we will start shooting once normalcy returns (in Hyderabad)."

Vikram also revealed that Samantha Akkineni is not a part of the film. Quashing all these rumours, the Gang Leader director said, "Sam is not part of the film. Some other actor will play the lead heroine. However, we haven't approached anyone so far and are yet to finalise the rest of the cast."

On a related note, Vikram Kumar's last film Gang Leader with Nani and Kartikeya Gummakonda failed miserably at the box office. Hence, he has a lot of expectations from his next with Naga Chaitanya. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in Sekhar Kammula's romantic film Love Story, in which he will be seen romancing Sai Pallavi. The film is in the last leg of production and makers are looking forward to resume shooting once the lockdown gets over.

