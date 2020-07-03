Naga Chaitanya Wants To Romance Rashmika Mandanna In Thank You?

We had reported earlier that Naga Chaitanya is collaborating again with Manam director Vikram K Kumar for his next film, tentatively titled Thank You. Ever since the film was announced, fans are waiting to know who will play the female lead in the upcoming family entertainer. Well, reports were doing the rounds that Samantha Akkineni may play the lead opposite her hubby Naga Chaitanya.

However, Vikram Kumar quashed all the reports and stated that Samantha Akkineni will not be seen in the film, and they are looking out for actresses to play the leading lady opposite Naga Chaitanya. However, the Majili actor is keen on romancing cute Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna. Now that's interesting?

Well, Rashmika Mandanna caught everyone's attention with her good looks and acting chops in Sandalwood as well as Tollywood in a very short span of time. The actress has worked in films like Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, Bheeshma, Sarileru Neekevvaru and so on. Hence, Naga Chaitanya is very keen on working with her.

Earlier, makers were considering Keerthy Suresh to play the female lead opposite Naga Chaitanya. However, after seeing poor response for her latest release Penguin, they are rethinking about roping in the Mahanati actress.

Talking about Naga Chaitanya's next, Vikram Kumar confirmed the development to Cinema Express. He said, "Yes, I am collaborating with Naga Chaitanya and Dil Raju for my next. We have always wanted to work together and I am delighted to team up with them for a family entertainer with the working title Thank You. The story revolves around the two lead characters and we will start shooting once normalcy returns (in Hyderabad)."

On a related note, Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in Sekhar Kammula's romantic film, Love Story. He will be seen playing the lead role opposite Sai Pallavi.

