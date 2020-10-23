Nani’s Tuck Jagadish Director Clears The Air About The Film

A few days ago, Nani had shared his photo from the sets of his next Tuck Jagadish, which is being helmed by Shiva Nirvana. In the photo, he tucked his shirt as per film's name and captioned it as, "Jagadish joins Tuck begins #TuckJagadish."

Well, the film is on the right track, but a few reports on the internet claimed that director Shiva Nirvana called off the shooting, because some crew members tested positive. Because of such reports, Nani's fans got very disappointed and lost all hope from his next. However, Shiva Nirvana finally put a full stop on such reports.

The Tuck Jagadish director took to Twitter and shared a short video with the caption, "Unstoppable #Tuckjagadish 38th day on the sets."

Watch the video here

In the video, one can see people sanitizing the sets of the film to ensure maximum safety, for the crew members and actors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Well, it is indeed good news for Nani fans, as his last film V failed to impress the critics as well as the masses. Hence, Nani has a lot of expectations from Tuck Jagadish.

Apart from Nani in the lead role, Tuck Jagadish also stars Jagapati Babu, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh and Praveen in key roles. It is jointly produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens banner. S Thaman is composing songs for the Nani-starrer.

