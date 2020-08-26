Nani’s V Movie Gets Special Trailer Launch; Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari Share Their Thoughts

The streaming platform Amazon Prime Video revealed a stunning photo mosaic movie poster featuring a massive number of pictures shared by fans making the V symbol on a specially dedicated website for the movie.

Directed and written by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the Telugu thriller V stars Natural star Nani & Sudheer Babu in the lead along with Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles.

Amazon Prime Video yesterday raised the excitement quotient of its much-awaited Telugu action-packed thriller, V, with an extraordinary trailer launch! With fans eagerly awaiting the film's release with bated breath, the streaming platform created a specially-dedicated website for the trailer launch, that featured a stunning photo mosaic movie poster that included the pictures of 6,45,543 fans across the globe making the 'V' symbol!

Taking to their social media handle, Amazon Prime Video posted, "And as promised, here is the #VTrailerOnPrime Film projector: https://youtu.be/eBcYKDUT8fs #VOnPrime, September 5! @NameisNani @isudheerbabu @i_nivethathomas @aditiraohydari @mokris_1772 @SVC_official #DilRaju #Shirish #HarshithReddy @ItsAmitTrivedi @MusicThaman @pgvinda #MarthandKVenkatesh."

The riveting trailer delves into the life of a cop who falls in love with a crime writer. With his life being filled with happiness, things take a turn for the worst when a killer puts across a challenge to him with a puzzle to solve. The showdown between good versus bad leads to the duo facing consequences that are laced with a whole lot of heavy-duty action, playful romance and humour.

Speaking about the highly-anticipated trailer launch, 'Natural' star Nani said, "For any artist, it is an out-of-the-world feeling to see fans shower you with love and appreciation! The movie is special to me - since it marks my 25th film. To have found such an interesting way to honour all my fans through this unique reveal has been truly exciting. The trailer is a sneak peek into the action-packed, edge-of-the-seat thrill that the movie promises! This is also my 3rd film with Sri Venkateswara Creations and the director Mohana Krishna which makes it all the more special. It is always a pleasure working with them."

Commenting about the trailer that scores high on fan engagement, actor Sudheer Babu revealed, "Fans enjoy the atmosphere of a big release. We didn't want to take that fun away from them this time. I'm happy to see the fans participating in the trailer launch. They have always been my strength. V is an action drama which is worth their wait. Our collective efforts will be appreciated, I'm sure about it. The humongous response for the trailer is an indication of that."

Actress Nivetha Thomas too, is grateful for the plaudits that the trailer has garnered. The actor said, "I express my sincere gratitude to all the fans around the world for their constant support and love! They made the trailer launch of our film V very special. We're nearing release and I cannot wait for the audience to watch the film and share their views."

Sharing her thoughts on the trailer, Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, said, "Always grateful for the unconditional love that our fans have showered on us throughout. It is their love and support that keeps us going and inspires us to work harder each time. I think V is a wonderful tribute to Nani as this is his 25th film."

Produced by Dil Raju, Shirish and Harshith Reddy, V is directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti with music composed by Amit Trivedi.

Prime members in India and in 200 countries and territories can stream the digital premiere of Telugu title V, releasing September 5th, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

