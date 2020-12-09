Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya Jonnalagadda's Mehendi: The Mega Family Comes Together For The Special Night!

Niharika Konidela, the young actress and daughter of Naga Babu is all set to tie the knot with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on December 9. The young couple had a grand Mehendi function at the Udaipur Palace on December 8. Interestingly, the Mega family members came together for their darling daughter's Mehendi and had a blast at the event.

The grand Mehendi function was graced by Niharika Konidela's uncles Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, cousins Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, and so on, thus marking a beautiful reunion of the Mega family. The inside pictures from the Mehendi function are now taking social media by storm.

The blushing bride and handsome groom Niharika Konidela looked breathtakingly gorgeous in the pink floral print lehenga, which is teamed up with a sheer dupatta. The groom, Chaitanya Jonnalagadda looked dashing in the off-white sherwani set, teamed up with yellow floral print jacket. The Mega-Allu Families The members of Mega and Allu families posed with the groom Chaitanya Jonnalagadda for a group picture. The Father Of The Bride Nagababu, the father of the bride spotted with his younger brother, power star Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan, his nephew. Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan Spotted With The New Couple Pawan Kalyan was spotted greeting Niharika and Chaitanya, along with his nephew Ram Charan. The power star looked handsome in his simple light green kurta, team up with pajamas. The Megastar And Family Megastar Chiranjeevi and wife Surekha Konidela posed for a picture with son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni. Ram Charan is seen wearing an Antar Agni creation for the Mehendi function. A Candid Click Megastar Chiranjeevi and wife Surekha Konidela spotted with Pawan Kalyan, Allu Aravind, and his wife Allu Nirmala. The Star-Studded Selfie Niharika Konidela's brother Varun Tej poses with cousin Sai Dharam Tej, and friends, Ritu Verma and Lavanya Tripathi, for a selfie.

