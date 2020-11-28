Niharika Konidela Chills With Girl Gang Ahead Of Her Destination Wedding In Udaipur; See Pics

Actress Niharika Konidela and her fiancé Chaitanya Jonnalagadda are all set for their destination wedding in Udaipur on December 9, 2020. The wedding card from groom's side went viral on social media a few weeks ago. As per the invitation card, the wedding will take place at Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur at 7:15 pm. Ever since Niharika and Chaitanya's wedding card went viral on the internet, fans can't hold their excitement to see the lovely couple in bride and groom avatar.

Amidst all, Niharika Konidela recently threw a party for her girl gang including her cousins Sushmita Konidela and Sreeja Kalyan, the daughter of Megastar Chiranjeevi. The soon-to-be bride's friend shared a couple of pictures from the party on her Instagram story. In one of the pictures, the actress' friend tagged her and wrote, "Chelli Pelli AKKAIS." (Sister's marriage)

In the above photo, Niharika looks beautiful in a white attire while other girls are enjoying the moment like there is no tomorrow. For the unversed, Niharika is reportedly in Udaipur along with her girl gang.

Notably, the couple got engaged on August 13, 2020, in the presence of their family members. Just like the engagement, the wedding ceremony will also take place in the presence of only family members and close friends due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The wedding will reportedly be organized by her actor-brother Varun Tej Konidela.

Now, after these pictures, fans can't wait to see Niharika Konidela's marriage photos on social media.

