Niharika Konidela’s Marriage With Chaitanya Jonnalagadda To Take Place On December 9?

A few days ago, reports were stating that actor Varun Tej Konidela will organize a destination wedding for his sister Niharika Konidela and her fiancé Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. He was reportedly scouting locations outside Hyderabad to make the marriage ceremony grand. Ever since the reports about Niharika's wedding came out, fans can't keep calm to know more about the grand wedding in Tollywood.

Amidst all, a latest report suggests that Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda will tie the knot on December 9, 2020, at 7:15 pm. The wedding will reportedly take place in The Oberoi Udaivilas Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. Moreover, the report also states that the duo will get married in the presence of family members and limited guests. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

If reports are to be believed, the families of Niharika and Chaitanya have already begun preparations for the wedding. It seems like it is going to be the biggest wedding in the Telugu film industry amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Niharika and Chaitanya got engaged in an intimate ceremony on August 13 at a plush hotel in Hyderabad.

Also Read : Varun Tej To Organise Destination Wedding For Sister Niharika Konidela & Chaitanya In December?

The engagement ceremony was attended by Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and other family members. For the unversed, Niharika introduced her fiancé to the world in June on Instagram. On a professional note, Chaitanya Jonnalagadda is a Hyderabad-based techie and an alumnus of BITS-Pilani. He is the son of Guntur's Inspector-General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao. On the other hand, Niharika Konidela has featured in Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Also Read : Niharika Konidela Engaged To Chaitanya Jonnalagadda! Ram Charan, Allu Arjun Grace The Event [PICS]