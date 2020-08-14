Niharika Konidela Engaged To Chaitanya Jonnalagadda! Ram Charan, Allu Arjun Grace The Event [PICS]

Nagendra Babu's daughter and actor Niharika Konidela got engaged to her boyfriend Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on August 13 (Thursday), and it was an intimate affair at Trident Hotel, Hyderabad. The duo exchanged rings in the presence of only close family members and friends.

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Kalyan Dev, Sai Dharam Tej and Panja Vaishnav Tej graced Niharika and Chaitanya's engagement ceremony. The photos of the ceremony went viral on social media and fans are just loving the stars' stylish appearance at the event.

For the unversed, Niharika Konidela is the niece of actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. She is the younger sister of Varun Tej and cousin of Sai Dharam Tej, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish. Brother Varun Tej shared a photo of the newly engaged couple on Twitter and wrote, "And this happened!! My baby sis gets engaged! Welcome to the family bava @niharikakonidela."

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni also congratulated Niharika and Chaitanya by sharing a picture of her with them. She wrote, "Congratulations dearest @IamNiharikaK & Chaitanya Looks like a perfect match Wish u guys all the very best."

Well, Niharika Konidela looked beautiful in a traditional blue lehenga paired with purple dupatta while Chaitanya Jonnalagadda donned a dark-blue indo-western outfit. The duo enjoyed the memorable moment of their life and netizens have been sending their best wishes to the couple. While everyone is excited, the wedding date of Niharika and Chaitanya is yet to be announced.

Talking about Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, Niharika's fiancé is the son of Guntur's Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao. He works with a Hyderabad-based company. In June, Chaitanya officially announced his relationship with Niharika on Instagram.

On the other hand, Niharika Konidela started her career as a TV host. She has acted in web series Muddapappu Avaikai, and has also worked in movies like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019), Oka Manasu (2016) and Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren (2018).

