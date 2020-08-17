Niharika Konidela Enjoys Pasupu Ceremony At Home After Engagement, Pics Go Viral On The Internet

Actor Nagendra Babu's actress-daughter Niharika Konidela got engaged to her boyfriend Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on August 13 (Thursday) in Hyderabad. The couple exchanged rings in an intimate affair attended by close family members and friends. Now, after the engagement, Niharika's pre-wedding festivities have begun and it started with a traditional pasupu (haldi) ceremony which was held at her house on August 15 (Saturday).

The photos of Niharika Konidela's pasupu ceremony went viral on the internet, and we must say that the bride-to-be enjoyed the moment full of joy and happiness.

In the above photos, Niharika Konidela looked elegant in a traditional floor-length red anarkali suit paired with a blue and red ikkat dupatta. Apart from her, ladies of her house opted to wear traditional Kanjivaram sarees. Niharika's house was fully decked up with yellow marigolds. Plates can also be seen filled with haldi, roses and white flowers. Lord Ganesha's idol was placed at the welcome door, which gave a sacred touch to the auspicious traditional ceremony. Fans are just loving the photos and are eagerly waiting for the wedding of Niharika and Chaitanya.

As per reports, Niharika and Chaitanya are to get married in February or March 2021. The Konidela family is yet to make an official announcement about their wedding date. Talking about the engagement ceremony, the event was graced by celebs and relatives including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni, Sai Dharam Tej and others.

However, Niharika Konidela's actor-uncle Pawan Kalyan couldn't attend her engagement ceremony due to Chaturmasya Deeksha, according to which, he doesn't step out of his house after 6 pm. The actor is said to have visited Naga Babu's house to give blessings to niece Niharika.

