Why Did Pawan Kalyan Miss Niece Niharika Konidela’s Engagement Ceremony? Here’s The Reason

Actor Nagendra Babu's actress-daughter Niharika Konidela got engaged to beau Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on August 13 in Hyderabad. The ceremony took place at Hyderbad's lavish Trident Hotel, where all close family members and friends were present. Uncle Chiranjeevi, cousins Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and others gave blessings to the engaged couple. The pictures of family members from the event went viral on social media, and fans were surprised with the absence of Power Star and Niharika's Uncle Pawan Kalyan.

Despite being in Hyderabad, Pawan Kalyan did not attend the engagement ceremony of Niharika and Chaitanya. After noticing his absence, fans started raising questions over the same. However, we got to know the reason behind his absence.

A report published in a leading portal suggests that the Jana Sena Party Chief missed the ceremony for a religious reason. Pawan Kalyan has been observing Chaturmasya Deeksha since 2003. For this, he never steps out of his house after 6 pm. If reports are to be believed, Power Star performs some rituals at his residence during the evening hours.

Earlier, in an interview to a leading portal, Pawan Kalyan had revealed that he has been practising Chaturmasya Deeksha for 17 years now. He said, "I used to observe the Deeksha for personal reasons. This year, I have done so with universal good in mind. Sleeping on the floor and eating food just for once a day are some of the rituals I have been practising."

Reportedly, Pawan Kalyan has personally visited his brother Nagendra Babu's house to give blessings to niece Niharika. On a related note, Pawan Kalyan is all set to make his comeback in Telugu cinema with Venu Sriram's directorial venture, Vakeel Saab. Produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor, Vakeel Saab is the remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Hindi film, Pink (2016). The Pawan Kalyan-starrer also features Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj in key roles. The film is postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

