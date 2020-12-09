Niharika Konidela's Marriage: Here’s How Bride-To-Be Reacted When Pawan Kalyan Arrived In Udaipur

Pawan Kalyan’s Special Meeting With NisChay

When Pawan Kalyan walked into the event with Akira, the entire Konidela family was extremely happy with his surprise appearance. While speaking about meeting the bride and groom, Niharika's close friend told Hyderabad Times, "The grand mega wedding has become grander now that Pawan Kalyan is here. These are special days for both Niha and Chaitanya and his arrival made it all the more special." In one of the viral pictures, the couple can be seen chatting with Pawan.

Moments With Family

Bride-to-be Niharika Konidela's friend revealed that she looked happy when Pawan Kalyan arrived. Apart from her, Mega cousins were also very excited, as they clicked pictures with Pawan and Akira. The family members were in aww with his gestures towards the soon-to-be-married couple.

Reunion Of Konidela Brothers

The friend of Niharika also informed the daily that it was indeed a special moment for Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu, as the trio came together after a long time. While speaking about the elder brothers' gesture towards Pawan Kalyan, the friend said, "Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu garu were quick to meet and greet him when he arrived. Chaitanya also met Pawan garu and chatted with him for a while. With the marriage taking place tonight, he's expected to make a splash again."

Haldi Ceremony Moments

Earlier today, some beautiful moments of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda from their haldi ceremony went viral on social media. The duo can be seen enjoying every moment of their pre-wedding festivities. Niharika and Chaitanya opted to wear a yellow kurta and saree respectively.