Niharika Konidela Receives Wedding Gifts Worth Rs 5 Crore?

Actress Niharika Konidela got married to Chaitanya JV on December 9, 2020, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family members. Niharika and Chaitanya's destination wedding was nothing but a grand affair amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Right from the pre-wedding festivities to expensive gifts, the NisChay wedding was in the news for various reasons.

A few days ago, we had reported that Chiranjeevi had gifted a diamond necklace worth Rs 2 crore to niece Niharika Konidela. However, there was no official confirmation about the same. Amidst all, a latest report states that the bride has received wedding gifts worth Rs 5 crore from her Mega cousins and actors.

The report suggests that Niharika's cousins Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej and others surprised her with expensive presents. The cost of all those gifts has reportedly crossed Rs 5 crore. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Notably, Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's marriage took place at Udaivilas Palace, Udaipur. The candid pictures and videos from their pre-wedding festivities had taken the internet by storm. At the wedding, Niharika was looking beautiful in a golden saree while Chaitanya looked handsome in a dark wine coloured sherwani.

On the wedding day, Niharika's actor-father Naga Babu had shared a picture of his daughter on Twitter and wrote, "Serious nostalgia hit me all again! It feels like the first day of her school, just that she won't be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school. Just donno how long it will be this time. Only time will decide."

For the unversed, Niharika Konidela's actor-brother Varun Tej Konidela had reportedly done all the arrangements for his dear sister's wedding. And we must say, he did it perfectly.

