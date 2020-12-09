Niharika Konidela’s Wedding: Megastar Chiranjeevi & His Wife Flaunt Their Cute Chemistry With A Lovely Dance

Ever since Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda's pre-wedding festivities began, fans can't stop gushing over amazing viral videos from the ceremonies. For the unversed, Niharika and Chaitanya are getting married today (December 9, 2020) in Udaivilas Palace, Udaipur amid close friends and family members.

Talking about the viral videos, the latest video from Niharika Konidela's mehendi ceremony featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, is currently trending on the internet. The couple flaunted their cute chemistry while dancing on Chiru's song 'Bangaru Kodi Petta' from the film Gharana Mogudu.

Amid the crowd, Chiranjeevi can be seen shaking a leg with actor-nephew Allu Arjun to the song. The Megastar looked stunning in a dark grey t-shirt and black trousers. Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela pulled her dear mother-in-law for the dance and we must say, the Mega couple was indeed looking adorable together.

Interestingly, Surekha Konidela was shy while dancing with her husband. She was wearing a sky blue saree with a shawl of the same colour. After seeing her cute gesture, Upasana gave her mother-in-law a tight hug.

Apart from the dance videos, the Mega family's picture from the mehendi ceremony also went viral on social media. The photo featured Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Allu Sirish, Allu Aravind, Sai Dharam Tej and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in one frame.

Coming to bride-to-be Niharika Konidela, she wore a traditional pink lehenga whereas, Chaitanya Jonnalagadda was looking dapper in a white kurta-pyjama with a printed yellow jacket. The duo looked happy together and are all set to tie the knot tonight.

Now, after these pictures, fans are excited to see the first picture of Niharika and Chaitanya as a married couple!

