NisChay Wedding: Chiranjeevi Gifts Rs 2 Crore Worth Jewellery To Niharika Konidela?

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda are all set to tie the knot tonight (December 9, 2020) in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family members. The mega family had begun the pre-wedding festivities with pelli kuthuru ceremony in Hyderabad. The ceremony caught everyone's attention and the picture of Megastar Chiranjeevi gifting something special to Niharika went viral on social media.

A report published in a leading portal suggests that Chiranjeevi has gifted Rs 2 crore worth jewellery to Niharika Konidela. The report further states that the actor has also gifted her a costly property in Hyderabad. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

On December 7, the Mega family reached Udaipur for the grand destination wedding. Right from the day of their arrival, photos and videos from Niharika and Chaitanya's pre-wedding festivities like sangeet and mehendi are trending on social media. In one of the latest videos from the mehendi ceremony, Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha can be seen shaking a leg to the Megastar's popular song 'Bangaru Kodi Petta' from the film Gharana Mogadu. Along with the cute couple, Stylish Star Allu Arjun too was seen dancing with them.

Talking about the wedding, actor and brother of Niharika Konidela, Varun Tej has done all the arrangements for the grand destination wedding. The couple will get married in Udaivilas Palace at 7:15 pm.

