Nithiin Gets Engaged To His Ladylove Shalini!

Nithiin finally got engaged to his ladylove Shalini Kandukari today (July 22). The Bheeshma actor shared the delightful news on Twitter with a caption, "Aaaand ENGAGED!!"

In the photo, one can see, Nithiin is making the to-be-bride Shalini wear the engagement ring. The duo is cherishing this iconic moment for which they were waiting for a long time. Nithiin is looking handsome in an off-white sherwani while Shalini looks elegant in a red traditional South Indian saree.

Nithiin and Shalini got engaged in the presence of their close family members and friends. The actor and his beautiful fiancée are getting married on July 26 at a plush hotel in Hyderabad. The muhurtam (auspicious time) is set for 8:30 pm. The couple and their families will follow the COVID-19 protocols set by the Telangana government.

The wedding will be a private affair with family members while the reception will have many guests in attendance. Actors like Pawan Kalyan, Trivikram, Varun Tej, Chiranjeevi and others are expected to attend the grand reception of Nithiin and Shalini.

Also Read : Nithiin And Shalini To Tie The Knot On July 26 In A Low Key Ceremony

Interestingly, the actor has also invited Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao for the wedding. A pic of Nithiin and Shalini's wedding invite went viral. It's a royal blue box with a few goodies and opens up to their written-beautifully initials.

Also Read : Shilpa Shetty To Play Tabu's Role In The Telugu Remake Of Andhadhun Starring Nithiin?

On a related note, Nithiin will next be seen in Rang De opposite Keerthy Suresh and the Telugu remake of Hindi blockbuster, Andhadhun.