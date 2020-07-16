Nithya Menen’s Lesbian Kiss Video From Breathe: Into The Shadows Sets Internet On Fire!

Nithya Menen has always been considered as one of the most versatile actresses in the Indian film industry. The actress never fails to impress her fans by doing different characters. Nithya Menen has featured in Amazon Prime Video's recently released web series, Breathe: Into The Shadows. The web show is getting good response from the viewers, who are liking Nithya's work.

Apart from that, Breathe: Into The Shadows aka Breathe 2 also grabbed attention for the lesbian kissing scene which was picturised on Nithya Menen and Shruti Bapna. After the series released, Nithya's lesbian kissing clip went viral on the internet and we must applaud the actress for pushing the envelope and portraying her character perfectly.

For those who don't know, Nithya Menen earlier played a lesbian character in the Telugu film, Awe. She has already done a liplock scene with Esha Rebba for the film. Talking about Breathe: Into The Shadows, the psychological thriller web series offers an edge-of-the-seat experience.

Breathe: Into The Shadows also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles, with the former and Nithya Menen making their digital debut with the same. On a related note, Menen feels that her character in Breathe 2 was the most challenging role of her career. Speaking about that to Vogue, she said, "It was an absolute pleasure to be given a role that has so many complexities and layers. These roles come very rarely. Also, since there is a time limit in films, you don't get this much stay for your character's emotional graph. It's because the character was what it was, that I decided to be a part of the show."

Also Read : Nithya Menen On Being Body-Shamed: There's So Much That They Don't Even Think About

On a professional note, Nithya Menen will next be seen in Malayalam film, Kolaambi.

Also Read : Breathe: Into The Shadows Web Series Review: Abhishek Bachchan- Amit Sadh Thriller Is A Slow Burn