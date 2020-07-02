Nithya Menen On Being Body-Shamed: There’s So Much That They Don’t Even Think About

Nithya Menen On Being Criticised For Her Weight

Nithya Menen revealed that she gets affected by the comments on her weight and said, "Of course, you get affected for sure. There's no doubt about it. But what happens is that you realise that you will never get criticised by someone who does more than you; you'll always get criticised by someone who does lesser than you."

Nithya Menen On People Commenting Without Thinking About It

Nithya Menen in the interview, said that people don't try to know about health issues and then pass comments. She said, "Nobody asks why you're putting on weight; they just assume. There are so many questions to it. Are they going through some health-related issues? There's so much that they don't even think about."

Nithya Menen On Not Taking Body-Shaming Seriously

The Ok Kanmani actress confessed that she never takes the comments seriously and sees the positivity behind it. Nithya said, "Those are small things. I don't believe in blowing up any personal problem and protesting. You do it yourself, you overcome these things. I have never spoken or given interviews about these things. But I do something about it. The way people look at me in the industry, with or without weight, it doesn't matter, I'm given my due. That speaks more for me."

Future Projects

On a professional note, Nithya Menen will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video's web series Breathe: Into The Shadows starring Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh. It's slated to be released on July 10. She was last seen in Tamil film, Psycho and will next be seen in Malayalam film, Kolaambi.