    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Nithya Menen On Being Body-Shamed: There’s So Much That They Don’t Even Think About

      By
      |

      Nithya Menen is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema. The actress has never restricted herself to one industry as language is not a barrier for her. She has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi movies.

      Nithya Menen

      Despite having immense talent, Nithya Menen has always been targeted by trolls for her weight. The Mission Mangal star often gets body-shamed on social media and undoubtedly, it's affecting her a lot. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Nithya Menen opened up on being body-shamed on social media as well as in the industry.

      Nithya Menen On Being Criticised For Her Weight

      Nithya Menen On Being Criticised For Her Weight

      Nithya Menen revealed that she gets affected by the comments on her weight and said, "Of course, you get affected for sure. There's no doubt about it. But what happens is that you realise that you will never get criticised by someone who does more than you; you'll always get criticised by someone who does lesser than you."

      Nithya Menen On People Commenting Without Thinking About It

      Nithya Menen On People Commenting Without Thinking About It

      Nithya Menen in the interview, said that people don't try to know about health issues and then pass comments. She said, "Nobody asks why you're putting on weight; they just assume. There are so many questions to it. Are they going through some health-related issues? There's so much that they don't even think about."

      Nithya Menen On Not Taking Body-Shaming Seriously

      Nithya Menen On Not Taking Body-Shaming Seriously

      The Ok Kanmani actress confessed that she never takes the comments seriously and sees the positivity behind it. Nithya said, "Those are small things. I don't believe in blowing up any personal problem and protesting. You do it yourself, you overcome these things. I have never spoken or given interviews about these things. But I do something about it. The way people look at me in the industry, with or without weight, it doesn't matter, I'm given my due. That speaks more for me."

      Future Projects

      Future Projects

      On a professional note, Nithya Menen will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video's web series Breathe: Into The Shadows starring Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh. It's slated to be released on July 10. She was last seen in Tamil film, Psycho and will next be seen in Malayalam film, Kolaambi.

      Also Read : Nithya Menen Rejects Karnam Malleswari Biopic Due To This Reason

      Also Read : Abhishek Bachchan And Nithya Menen's Breathe: Into The Shadows Gets A Release Date!

      Read more about: nithya menen body shaming breathe
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X