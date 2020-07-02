Nithya Menen On Being Body-Shamed: There’s So Much That They Don’t Even Think About
Nithya Menen is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema. The actress has never restricted herself to one industry as language is not a barrier for her. She has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi movies.
Despite having immense talent, Nithya Menen has always been targeted by trolls for her weight. The Mission Mangal star often gets body-shamed on social media and undoubtedly, it's affecting her a lot. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Nithya Menen opened up on being body-shamed on social media as well as in the industry.
Nithya Menen On Being Criticised For Her Weight
Nithya Menen revealed that she gets affected by the comments on her weight and said, "Of course, you get affected for sure. There's no doubt about it. But what happens is that you realise that you will never get criticised by someone who does more than you; you'll always get criticised by someone who does lesser than you."
Nithya Menen On People Commenting Without Thinking About It
Nithya Menen in the interview, said that people don't try to know about health issues and then pass comments. She said, "Nobody asks why you're putting on weight; they just assume. There are so many questions to it. Are they going through some health-related issues? There's so much that they don't even think about."
Nithya Menen On Not Taking Body-Shaming Seriously
The Ok Kanmani actress confessed that she never takes the comments seriously and sees the positivity behind it. Nithya said, "Those are small things. I don't believe in blowing up any personal problem and protesting. You do it yourself, you overcome these things. I have never spoken or given interviews about these things. But I do something about it. The way people look at me in the industry, with or without weight, it doesn't matter, I'm given my due. That speaks more for me."
Future Projects
On a professional note, Nithya Menen will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video's web series Breathe: Into The Shadows starring Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh. It's slated to be released on July 10. She was last seen in Tamil film, Psycho and will next be seen in Malayalam film, Kolaambi.
Also Read : Nithya Menen Rejects Karnam Malleswari Biopic Due To This Reason
Also Read : Abhishek Bachchan And Nithya Menen's Breathe: Into The Shadows Gets A Release Date!