Not Karnataka Crush, But Rashmika Mandanna Is Now The National Crush!

Rashmika Mandanna became a household name with her entry into the entertainment industry through the 2016 film Kirik Party opposite Rakshit Shetty. The actress' utter charm and cuteness in the film garnered huge attention of the audiences and the critics alike, after which she was being called as the Karnataka Crush.

Later, the diva forayed into the Telugu film industry to make it big with films including Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade and Sarileru Neekevvaru. With back to back hits in Telugu, the actress is now gearing up for the release of her Tamil debut film with Karthi titled Sultan.

Well, with her popularity growing day by day, looks like the actress has garnered a massive attention of the whole country to become the National crush! Don't believe us? Search for National Crush of India 2020 on Google and you will know! The popular search engine is now displaying Rashmika Mandanna's name as the National crush of India. Social media service Pinterest says, "Rashmika Mandanna has become the national crush of India. Be it her stellar performance in 'Dear Comrade' or for being the 'most googled' actress among South Indian actresses."

It is to be noted that the actress has only worked in South film industry but managed to grab the attention of a vast audience with the dubbed versions of her hit films like Chalo, Bheeshma, Geetha Govindam and Sarileru Neekevvaru Interestingly, she has surpassed celebrities including Disha Patani and Priya Prakash Varrier.

On a related note, Rashmika Mandanna was recently spotted in Hyderabad as she geared up for resuming shooting for Pushpa with Stylish Star Allu Arjun. If reports are to be believed, the team is currently shooting in Maredumilli Forests in East Godavari district.

