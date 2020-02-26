    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Not Only Rashmika Mandanna But Nithiin Too Made Fun Of Naga Shaurya

      By
      |

      As we all know, Naga Shaurya and director Venky Kudumula are not on good terms. The actor-director duo had a major fallout post the release of Aswathama. Well, they both worked together for the 2018 film Chalo which also starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

      However, after Naga Shaurya's comment on Venky Kudumula, the duo is not on talking terms. Moreover, the Aswathama actor's comments didn't go well with many. Amidst all, the hero and heroine of Venky's latest film Bheeshma took an indirect dig at Naga Shaurya.

      Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna and Naga Shaurya

      During the promotional event of Bheeshma, Rashmika Mandanna told Venky, "You've written the story only after I met you. So you have to give me credit." Well, this was a direct attack on Naga Shaurya who had earlier stated, "I've written Chalo story all by myself, but I didn't take credit for it. That's my mistake."

      Commenting on the same, Nithiin too praised Venky by saying, "Venky you've given answers to so many people with this blockbuster success." Later, he took a dig at Shaurya by asking Venky, "Ee script nuvve raasava? (you wrote this script?)"

      Bheeshma turned out to be a turning point of Nithiin's career. He got emotional at the success meet and said, "I've waited for a hit for 4 long years. Everybody is appreciating my looks and comedy timing. All the credit goes to Venky Kudumula. I know what kind of efforts he put in for the film. With this hit, he gave answer to many. I know how important this hit is for him as well. I'll never forget this film which is a very special one for me."

      Also Read : Naga Shaurya's Ashwathama Co-Star Mehreen Pirzada Walked Out Of Hotel Without Intimation? Find Out

      Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Bheeshma so far earned Rs 23.73 crore worldwide.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X