OMG! Prabhas To Head To Italy For Filming Radhe Shyam?

Prabhas is all set to break the box office records in future with his back-to-back pan-India projects like Radhe Shyam, Nag Ashwin's next and Adipurush. The Rebel Star is not missing any chance to impress his fans by delivering entertaining films. As we all know, the Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam's shooting has been kept on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Director Radha Krishna Kumar and his team were busy shooting the film in Georgia before the pandemic hit the country. Since then, the makers of Prabhas' next have been eagerly waiting to finish the remaining portion of the film as soon as possible. Earlier, reports were stating that Radhe Shyam makers will make vintage Europe set up in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. Notably, Prabhas was said to be upset with the team's decision.

However, latest report published in a leading portal suggests that Prabhas and Radhe Shyam team are likely to head to Italy in September to shoot the remaining portions of the film. Notably, Italy was earlier one of the hotspots of COVID-19 and the European country has managed to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

The report further states that the team looked for several places as options but eventually, they finalised Italy. For the unversed, Radhe Shyam is set in the backdrop of Italy. Before the lockdown, Radhe Shyam team has already shot for a few sequences in Spain and Hyderabad. However, shooting in Italy is going to be a challenging task for them.

Talking about Radhe Shyam, the Prabhas' next also stars Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur and others in pivotal roles. The makers have already released the first look of the intense love story. Radhe Shyam will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

