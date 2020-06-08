‘Pawan Kalyan Has A Unique Style’, Says Vakeel Saab Director Venu Sriram

Pawan Kalyan is all set to make his comeback in movies with Venu Sriram's directorial venture Vakeel Saab. The Power Star fans can't keep calm to see their favourite hero on big-screen.

Pawan Kalyan is playing a lawyer in the film, and it's said to be Power Star's tribute to women. Vakeel Saab was supposed to release in early May, but it got delayed due to the lockdown. Venu Sriram recently had a candid chat with Times of India, in which he shared his experience of working with Pawan Kalyan.

Venu Sriram opened up about casting Pawan Kalyan in the film and said, "It was very challenging to direct a commercial star in a film like Vakeel Saab that has such a strong social message to deliver. He is definitely the right person to tell such a powerful story. I have given my best to this film and I hope that the film will make Pawan Kalyan's fans happy."

Also Read : Pawan Kalyan's Co-Star Calls Mahesh Babu Her Favourite Actor!

Pawan Kalyan is one of those actors who has a unique acting style, and Venu Sriram has seen that while working with him. Speaking about that, the director said, "He is an incredibly warm person and we were all surprised by his humility while we were working with him on the sets of the film. I had conversations with him regarding various topics. He has a unique style and a great screen presence. The first look poster that was recently released was from the first day of our shoots. This script restricted me from exploring his expertise in the mass film area. But it was a great experience working with him."

Also Read : Vakeel Saab: No Romantic Track For Power Star Pawan Kalyan In Venu Sriram Directorial

Talking about Vakeel Saab, the film is a remake of 2016 Bollywood film Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Kirti Kulhari. Pawan Kalyan is reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan. Produced by Dil Raju, the film also stars Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj in key roles. The film is likely to release soon after the lockdown gets over.