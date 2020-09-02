‘Pawan Kalyan Is A Legend’, Says Digangana Suryavanshi [EXCLUSIVE]

Digangana Suryavanshi On Pawan Kalyan’s Huge Stardom

Digangana Suryavanshi feels the ‘Power Star' title suits Pawan Kalyan. The Hippi actress said, "He's so versatile! He's not just an actor, but also singer, choreographer, and politician. He comes across as someone very humble and genuine. I think in today's time, power is all about relatability. There's an immense amount of relatability among people connected with him. I think the word that people entitled him with, ‘Power Star' is very well suited! There is a great amount of power that comes along with him!"

Digangana On Her Wish To Share Screen Space With Power Star

Digangana Suryavanshi expressed her wish to share screen space with Pawan Kalyan. She even called him a ‘legend'. In a candid chat, the young actress said, "It'll be an honour to share screen space with him. He's a legend! If I get an opportunity to work with Pawan Kalyan, I'd love to do an action thriller film with him! Because that's something I've never done before, and it'll be super exciting to do some high-octane action scenes with him!"

Digangana On Pawan Kalyan’s Comeback Film Vakeel Saab

Digangana Suryavanshi has also opened up about Pawan Kalyan's comeback film Vakeel Saab. The actress even shared her views on Vakeel Saab's motion poster. "It's actually super exciting to see this version because I'm sure if he picked to do it in Telugu, there'd be a greater purpose to it. So, I'm really looking forward to the tweaks that will be made in the script because in a way will be Pawan Kalyan's adaption of Pink," Digangana said.

Future Projects

Digangana Suryavanshi will next be seen in Gopichand-starrer sports drama, Seetimaarr. Directed by Sampath Nandi, the film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead.