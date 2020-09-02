‘Pawan Kalyan Is A Legend’, Says Digangana Suryavanshi [EXCLUSIVE]
Power Star Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his 49th birthday today (September 2) and on this special day, the actor treated his fans with four updates on his upcoming films. Today, the makers of Pawan Kalyan's upcoming films shared the motion poster, pre look, first look and announcement of Vakeel Saab, PSPK 27, PSPK 28 and PSPK 29, respectively.
But on the other hand, sadly, three fans of Power Star also died in an accident while erecting banners in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. After learning about the same, Pawan Kalyan's political party Jana Sena announced financial help of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased. Pawan Kalyan has a solid fan following amongst the masses. The actor is also an inspiration for the young fans of Telugu cinema.
Recently, one of the rising actresses in Telugu cinema, Digangana Suryavanshi exclusively shared with Filmibeat about her wish to share screen space with Pawan Kalyan in future.
Digangana Suryavanshi On Pawan Kalyan’s Huge Stardom
Digangana Suryavanshi feels the ‘Power Star' title suits Pawan Kalyan. The Hippi actress said, "He's so versatile! He's not just an actor, but also singer, choreographer, and politician. He comes across as someone very humble and genuine. I think in today's time, power is all about relatability. There's an immense amount of relatability among people connected with him. I think the word that people entitled him with, ‘Power Star' is very well suited! There is a great amount of power that comes along with him!"
Digangana On Her Wish To Share Screen Space With Power Star
Digangana Suryavanshi expressed her wish to share screen space with Pawan Kalyan. She even called him a ‘legend'. In a candid chat, the young actress said, "It'll be an honour to share screen space with him. He's a legend! If I get an opportunity to work with Pawan Kalyan, I'd love to do an action thriller film with him! Because that's something I've never done before, and it'll be super exciting to do some high-octane action scenes with him!"
Digangana On Pawan Kalyan’s Comeback Film Vakeel Saab
Digangana Suryavanshi has also opened up about Pawan Kalyan's comeback film Vakeel Saab. The actress even shared her views on Vakeel Saab's motion poster. "It's actually super exciting to see this version because I'm sure if he picked to do it in Telugu, there'd be a greater purpose to it. So, I'm really looking forward to the tweaks that will be made in the script because in a way will be Pawan Kalyan's adaption of Pink," Digangana said.
Future Projects
Digangana Suryavanshi will next be seen in Gopichand-starrer sports drama, Seetimaarr. Directed by Sampath Nandi, the film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead.
