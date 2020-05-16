Pawan Kalyan Is Not Ready To Give Back The Money Borrowed From Ram Charan! Here’s The Reason

Chiranjeevi’s Big Revelation!

During the promotional event of Ram Charan's debut film Chirutha, the entire Mega family was seen in attendance. Each member of the family, including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, and Naga Babu was promoting the mass entry of the emerging star in the 2007 movie. The trio also gave promotional interviews to various media channels to support Ram Charan. Among those, a video of Chiranjeevi is doing the rounds on social media, wherein the Megastar revealed a big secret of Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan.

In the video, Chiranjeevi is seen jovially saying that his brother, Pawan used to borrow money from Ram Charan! Surprised? Well, so are we!

Pawan’s Response To Chiranjeevi’s Revelation!

The Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan, responding to the secret said, "I am not ashamed to borrow money from Ram Charan. If I need money, I borrow it from anyone. I used to borrow from him promising that I would return it to him with interest once I do the next project." He also added, "I used to borrow from him till Kushi but did not return him the money back. I don't think I should return the money, as he has become a big star in Tollywood now."

Pawan-Ram Charan’s Project!

Pawan Kalyan is awaiting the release of his comeback film Vakeel Saab directed by Venu Sriram and produced jointly by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. Recently, director Harish Shankar had announced his collaboration with the Power Star for his upcoming project. On the other hand, Ram Charan will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. Also starring Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the period drama will have Charan essaying the role of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem. He is also a part of Chiranjeevi's Acharya, wherein he will appear in an extended cameo. Directed by Koratala Siva, the action thriller is bankrolled by Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments.