Pawan Kalyan’s Look As A Lawyer From Vakeel Saab Leaked!

Pawan Kalyan is all set to make his comeback in Telugu film industry with his upcoming film, Vakeel Saab. Directed by Venu Sriram, the film will show Pawan Kalyan playing a lawyer. Ever since the film was announced, the Power Star fans are waiting to see their favourite actor on the big screen again.

A few months ago, the makers had released the first look poster of Vakeel Saab, in which Pawan Kalyan can be seen sitting on a chair and reading a book in swag. His look indirectly gave a hint that he is going to bring something different on the big screen. And fans can't keep calm to know more about Vakeel Saab.

Amidst all, the latest update in a leading web portal suggests that a still from Vakeel Saab has been leaked and going viral on the internet.

In the above leaked still, Pawan Kalyan can be seen dressed as a lawyer. With a courtroom background, it suggests that the photo is a part of one of the key scenes of the film. Apart from him, one of the lead actresses of Vakeel Saab, Anjali can also be seen in the leaked photo.

Vakeel Saab also stars Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj and Naresh in pivotal roles. Produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor, the music of the film is composed by S Thaman. Vakeel Saab was supposed to be released in April, but due to the lockdown, it got delayed. For those who are unaware, Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in the lead roles. The film was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, who also co-wrote the film with Shoojit Sircar and Ritesh Shah.

