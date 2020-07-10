Pawan Kalyan’s Reaction To Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Power Star’ Is Sensible

With the recent success of his adult-themed movies released on OTT platform, Ram Gopal Varma is yet again gearing up to grab the attention of the audience yet again. Of lately, the controversial filmmaker had announced a movie titled Power Star based on Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan and his life post-2019 elections.

With several netizens stunned with the doppelganger of the actor, a recent report suggests that the star himself has reacted to the highly talked about movie and the pictures, that are doing the rounds on social media. As per reports, Pawan Kalyan is said to have laughed after having a glance at the pictures released by the makers. It is said that the actor opted to not comment either on the movie or the lead actor who resembles him. Well, that's a sound reaction from the Power Star, with no scope for additional promotion for the RGV movie from his side.

Talking about the movie Power Star, RGV released the first look poster yesterday i.e, July 10 featuring the look-alike of Pawan Kalyan. The poster captioned, "Yennikala Phalithaala Tharvaatha Katha." The web film will soon stream on RGV World Theatre.

On a related note, Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in Vakeel Saab, helmed by Venu Sriram. The courtroom drama will also star Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Produced jointly by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, Vakeel Saab is the official remake of Bollywood blockbuster Pink, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. The movie, which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on May 15, was later postponed owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. It is said that the makers are gearing up to release the movie for Sankranthi 2021.

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab To Start Rolling From September 2020! Read Deets Inside!

Power Star First Look: RGV's Next Movie's New Poster Is Intriguing