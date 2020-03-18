Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab Postponed Due To Coronavirus?

The latest buzz states Pawan Kalyan-starrer, Vakeel Saab has been pushed due to the rapid spread of the deadly Coronavirus in India as well as the world. Earlier reports stated that the film may release in June 2020 as the Power Star is busy with his political commitments.

However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has indeed given a strong hint regarding pushing the film. Vakeel Saab's last leg of shoot is still pending, but due to government's orders, the makers can't shoot the remaining parts. Earlier, Vakeel Saab was slated to release on May 15, 2020.

Pawan Kalyan is also busy with Andhra Pradesh Panchayat elections, hence, the makers were already planning to push Vakeel Saab by a month. However, due to Coronavirus, the Power Star fans may have to wait till July or August.

On the other hand, the leading lady opposite Pawan Kalyan is not yet finalised. Names of actresses like Ileana D'cruz, Shruti Haasan and Lavanya Tripathi were doing the rounds in the tinsel town to play the female lead opposite Power Star in Vakeel Saab.

Also Read : Vakeel Saab: Pawan Kalyan's Film Gets Postponed, To Release In June?

Reports are stating that Pawan Kalyan is charging Rs 1.5 crore per day for Vakeel Saab and has allotted 17-20 days for it. The actor is making a comeback in Telugu films with Vakeel Saab. The film is an official Telugu remake of Hindi film, Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

Directed by Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab also stars Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj in key roles. Jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, Vakeel Saab is a much-awaited film of the year but due to Coronavirus, Pawan Kalyan fans now have to wait for the new release date.