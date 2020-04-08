    For Quick Alerts
      Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab To Release On Chiranjeevi’s Birthday? Read Deets Inside!

      Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies of the year. Fans are eagerly waiting for the Power Star's re-entry on the silver screen after his last venture Agnyaathavaasi released in 2018. The movie, which was supposed to release on 15th May 2020, had its date pushed by the makers due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, according to a rumour, the makers of the film are planning to release the movie on the special occasion of Mega Star Chiranjeevi's birthday, i.e. on 22nd August 2020. Well, this piece of news is surely going to be a big surprise for Chiranjeevi-Pawan Kalyan Fans.

      Earlier, the makers were planning to postpone the release, keeping in mind the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections.

      On a related note, recently, we had reported that the makers of Vakeel Saab are gearing up to adopt the RRR movie strategy of promoting the movie on social media amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

      The last leg of the courtroom drama's shoot is yet to be finished. Directed by Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab is the official remake of Bollywood hit Pink, wherein Power Star will reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan. Bankrolled jointly by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor, Vakeel Saab will also feature Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj and Naresh in pivotal roles.

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 20:04 [IST]
