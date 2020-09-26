Payal Rajput’s Funny Video Of Undergoing COVID Test Goes Viral; Netizens Say ‘50 Kaat Overacting Ka’

Payal Rajput recently shared a video of her undergoing COVID-19 test on Instagram. The actress revealed that she tested negative for COVID-19 and is all set to start work. However, her reaction while giving a nasal swab for the test has become a new topic for netizens to make fun of.

The RX100 actress captioned the video, "Aaaouchh Back to work With all precautionary measures I was really scared of getting it done.The swab rotation for about 5 seconds inside the nose was horrifyingly uncomfortable but I'm glad I did it & tested negative ✅ "Do gaz ki doori hai zaruri " #staypositive #coronatesting #healthoptimisation #spreadlove."

Watch the video here

In the video, one can see Payal Rajput screaming when the medical personnel took a nasal swab for the test. She is was looking damn scared, but her reaction turned out to be a funny one. The users started trolling the actress in the comments section as some of them said, "50 kaat overacting ka (cut 50 rs for her overacting)."

Check out the comments

farhan_jodye

Itna acting karti hai ufff!!!!!!!!!

aggressively__unfancy

50 kaat

pareshredkar

50 ₹ koto overacting ke

aquariusratan

Corona bhag Gaya Hoga waha se ?

dbhosale2

Ayyyyy 150 de aur 50 overacting ka kaat

Meanwhile, Payal Rajput has recently decided to move to Hyderabad due to work commitments. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Payal said, "I am tired of living out of suitcases and spending time in hotels; I've been doing it for the last two years. Travelling from Mumbai to Hyderabad frequently has been a pain too. So I decided to pack my bags and move to Hyderabad for good."

Also Read : Payal Rajput Will Shave Her Head Off If This Happens; Read To Know What

On the professional front, Payal Rajput will next be seen in Angel (Tamil) and Narendra (Telugu).

Also Read : Payal Rajput Is Dating This Actor; Find Out Who