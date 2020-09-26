Payal Rajput’s Funny Video Of Undergoing COVID Test Goes Viral; Netizens Say ‘50 Kaat Overacting Ka’
Payal Rajput recently shared a video of her undergoing COVID-19 test on Instagram. The actress revealed that she tested negative for COVID-19 and is all set to start work. However, her reaction while giving a nasal swab for the test has become a new topic for netizens to make fun of.
The RX100 actress captioned the video, "Aaaouchh Back to work With all precautionary measures I was really scared of getting it done.The swab rotation for about 5 seconds inside the nose was horrifyingly uncomfortable but I'm glad I did it & tested negative ✅ "Do gaz ki doori hai zaruri " #staypositive #coronatesting #healthoptimisation #spreadlove."
In the video, one can see Payal Rajput screaming when the medical personnel took a nasal swab for the test. She is was looking damn scared, but her reaction turned out to be a funny one. The users started trolling the actress in the comments section as some of them said, "50 kaat overacting ka (cut 50 rs for her overacting)."
Check out the comments
farhan_jodye
Itna acting karti hai ufff!!!!!!!!!
aggressively__unfancy
50 kaat
pareshredkar
50 ₹ koto overacting ke
aquariusratan
Corona bhag Gaya Hoga waha se ?
dbhosale2
Ayyyyy 150 de aur 50 overacting ka kaat
Meanwhile, Payal Rajput has recently decided to move to Hyderabad due to work commitments. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Payal said, "I am tired of living out of suitcases and spending time in hotels; I've been doing it for the last two years. Travelling from Mumbai to Hyderabad frequently has been a pain too. So I decided to pack my bags and move to Hyderabad for good."
On the professional front, Payal Rajput will next be seen in Angel (Tamil) and Narendra (Telugu).