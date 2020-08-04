Pooja Hegde Rejects Nithiin Starrer Andhadhun Telugu Remake?

Pooja Hegde is on cloud nine after delivering the blockbuster film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo opposite Stylish Star Allu Arjun. After the success of her last film, Pooja Hegde has become the most sought after actress in Tollywood. The Maharshi actress is now being extra choosy when it comes to signing films. She doesn't want to miss any chance to impress fans with her performances. However, the recent update about her might shock you.

The report published in a leading portal states that Pooja Hegde has rejected the offer of Nithiin-starrer Andhadhun Telugu remake. It's heard that Pooja Hegde is not ready to share screen space with Nithiin. She doesn't want to do films just for the sake of whopping remuneration. However, the report is not yet confirmed, either by the actress or the makers.

Well, Pooja Hegde will next be seen in Akhil Akkineni-starrer Most Eligible Bachelor. The actress is also sharing screen space with Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. Pooja has also bagged a Hindi film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Salman Khan. The actress is all set to rule the box office in future and fans are dying to see her on the big screen.

On the other hand, Nithiin-starrer Andhadhun's Telugu remake is one of the most-awaited films in Tollywood. The film will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and the shooting has already started in February. The remake rights of Andhadhun were bought for Rs 3.5 crore by Nithiin's production house, Shrest Movies.

Nithiin will be seen reprising Ayushmann Khurrana's character who played a blind pianist in the original version. The makers are currently looking for an actress to play the antagonist in the film. Nithiin is also a part of Rang De opposite Keerthy Suresh.