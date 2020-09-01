Pooja Hegde To Buy A Lavish House In Hyderabad?

After delivering back-to-back hits in Tollywood, Pooja Hegde is planning to buy a lavish house in Hyderabad. For the unversed, Pooja's last film with Allu Arjun, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) is one of the highest-grossing films of 2020 so far. Apart from that, she appeared in Mahesh Babu's superhit film, Maharshi (2019) too. Considering her success ratio in Telugu films, filmmakers are trying very hard to rope in Pooja for their next ventures.

Coming back to her house, a report published in a leading portal suggests that Pooja Hegde, who currently stays in Mumbai, will buy a house in Hyderabad very soon. She is reportedly very fascinated with the city hence, she is very much keen to buy a house in the Pearl City of India. However, she has not yet made any official announcement about the same. But if it turns out to be true, it will be very convenient for Pooja as she will be busy shooting for Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor in the next couple of months. But, we have to wait for her official announcement.

Talking about Pooja Hegde's next Radhe Shyam, the film is being helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The makers of the film have already shared the first look poster featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film will also feature Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur and others in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Pooja is also a part of Akhil Akkineni-starrer Most Eligible Bachelor. Directed by Bhaskar, the romantic-comedy is expected to hit the screens in January 2021. Apart from Telugu films, Pooja Hegde will also be playing the lead role opposite Salman Khan in Farhad Samji's directorial venture, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

