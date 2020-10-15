Prabhas 21: Is Amitabh Bachchan Charging Rs 25 Crore For His Next With Prabhas & Deepika Padukone?

A few days ago, Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed that Amitabh Bachchan will be playing a key role in Prabhas 21, starring the Rebel Star and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is in the news since its inception. Touted to be a sci-fi film, the makers are not leaving any stone unturned to make it grand.

Amidst all, a report published in a leading portal suggests that Amitabh Bachchan is charging a huge amount for #Prabhas21. The report states that producer Ashwini Dutt has offered Rs 25 crore to Amitabh Bachchan to cast him in the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer. It further states that Big B's part will be shot on sets erected in Mumbai. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Interestingly, the makers are planning to cast more popular celebrities across the country. Hence, they are taking more time to make official announcement about the entire cast and crew of Nag Ashwin's directorial venture.

On a professional note, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Chehre, Brahmastra, Jhund and Kannada film Butterfly. Talking about Prabhas, the Baahubali actor is currently busy filming for his next Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde in Italy. It's being helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Also Read : Prabhas Wishes Amitabh Bachchan On His Birthday; Will Be Seen Sharing Space In Their next

Apart from that, Prabhas is also playing the lead role in Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist.

Also Read : Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Why He Wears A Green Ribbon; Shares He Is A Pledged Organ Donor