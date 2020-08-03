Prabhas 21: Is AR Rahman Demanding Rs 4 Crore For Prabhas And Deepika Padukone Starrer?

Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film Prabhas 21 starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone has been creating buzz amongst the masses. Ever since the makers announced #Prabhas21, fans can't keep calm to know details about the film. A few days ago, makers gave a pleasant surprise by announcing Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone as the female lead opposite Prabhas.

And now, the latest report published in a leading portal suggests that Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman will compose music for #Prabhas21. Isn't it interesting? Well, the report further states that AR Rahman is demanding Rs 4 crore for the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer.

It is indeed a big demand from the music director. Hence, it will be interesting to see what the makers would decide about AR Rahman's remuneration. The report also states that if not AR Rahman, #Prabhas21 makers might take Keeravani on board to compose songs for the film.

#Prabhas21 will be made on a huge budget of Rs 300 crore. The film will be released on the global platform in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is being produced by C Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies. Prabhas' 21st film is expected to go on floors in summer 2021. The makers are planning to release the film during summer 2022.

On a related note, Prabhas will next be seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's directorial venture Radhe Shyam. The film also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The makers recently released the first look of Radhe Shyam on the internet and fans just loved the intense chemistry between the lead pair.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Ranveer Singh-starrer '83, directed by Kabir Khan. She is also a part of Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled next directorial venture, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

