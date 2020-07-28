AR Rahman Vs Bollywood: Tamil Nadu Minister SP Velumani Extends Heartfelt Support To The Musician

One of the greatest musicians in the world, AR Rahman recently caught everyone's attention after revealing that a gang from Bollywood is against him, due to which the Oscar-winning music composer is getting less Bollywood films. AR Rahman recently composed music for Bollywood film Dil Bechara, which turned out to be the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput.

In an interview with Radio Mirchi, AR Rahman revealed, "I don't say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours." He further added by saying, "When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, 'Sir, how many people said don't go, don't go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.' I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm."

Well, AR Rahman's statement was indeed shocking and left his fans angry. Many people, especially from South, started slamming Bollywood for targeting the composer. After all, the nepotism debate is already heated up and now the lobby culture in the music industry has also raised the questions of how outsiders are being treated in the glamourous world.

Amidst all, a minister from Tamil Nadu, SP Velumani expressed his anger over Bollywood and extended support to AR Rahman. In a tweet he wrote (Tamil), "பாலிவுட்டில் தனக்கு எதிராக ஒரு தரப்பினர் வதந்தி பரப்பி, நல்ல படங்களும் அதிக வாய்ப்புகளும் கிடைக்காமல் இருப்பதற்கு காரணமாக உள்ளனர் என்று இந்திய மக்களின் இதயம் மட்டுமல்ல உலகளவில் இமயம் தொட்ட நம் தமிழ் மண்ணின் ஆஸ்கர் நாயகன் திரு. @arrahman தெரிவித்துள்ளது மிகவும் வருத்தமளிக்கிறது."

"எல்லைகளில்லா இசையை எல்லைகள் கடந்து இயக்கி இந்தியாவிற்கே புகழ் சேர்த்த நமது இசைப்புயல் திரு. ஏ.ஆர். ரகுமான் அவர்களுக்கு எதிராக செயல்படுபவர்கள் கண்டிக்கத்தக்கவர்கள். அவருக்கு என்னுடைய மனப்பூர்வமான ஆதரவை பதிவு செய்து கொள்கிறேன். @CMOTamilnadu," SP Velumani added.

In the above tweet, SP Velumani showered praises on AR Rahman and called him the Oscar Man from Tamil soil. The minister also said that AR Rahman has won hearts globally. He condemned Bollywood gangs for spreading false rumours about him and called it reprehensible and gave heartfelt support to him.

With regard to fans, they want him to compose more songs in Bollywood and are waiting for his next project.

