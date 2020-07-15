Prabhas 21: Is Deepika Padukone Charging High Remuneration For Nag Ashwin’s Sci-Fi Drama?

On July 10, Prabhas gave a treat to his fans by releasing the first look of his 20th film Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. He will be sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde in it. Radhe Shyam's first look poster was trending on social media. Amidst all, Prabhas 21 director Nag Ashwin gave a hint about his film's update on social media. Since then, Prabhas' fans are eagerly waiting for Nag Ashwin's sci-fi drama's update.

Apart from that, fans are curious to know who will play the leading lady opposite Prabhas in Prabhas 21. Earlier, reports were stating that Deepika Padukone is approached to play the female lead in the Rebel Star's movie. If reports are to be believed, the Padmaavat actress has agreed to be a part of the film, but has demanded huge remuneration for it.

If makers agree to all her conditions, though the amount is not yet disclosed, she will be the highest-paid actress in Telugu film industry. Interestingly, the Mahanati director Nag Ashwin is keen to cast Deepika Padukone for his next. He is even ready to pay the demanded fee. The makers have already started the pre-production work and fans are waiting for a new update on Prabhas' next pan-India project.

On a related note, Prabhas is yet to finish the remaining portion of Radhe Shyam. The team is looking forward to resume shooting soon after the lockdown gets over. Nag Ashwin's last release Mahanati was a hit at the box office. The film stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role and she won the National Film Award of Best Actress for her portrayal of the legendary actress Savitri.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Ranveer Singh-starrer trilingual film, '83 directed by Kabir Khan. The actress is a part of Shakun Batra's next too, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles.

