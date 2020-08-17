    For Quick Alerts
      Prabhas 21: Nivetha Thomas To Feature In Prabhas & Deepika Padukone Starrer?

      Prabhas is all set to star in Nag Ashwin's next sci-fi film. The Rebel Star will be seen romancing Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone in Prabhas 21. The Mahanati director's next is going to be a big-budget entertainer. The makers of #Prabhas21 are not missing any chance to make it on a grand scale.

      Amidst all, a latest report published in a leading portal suggests that #Prabhas21 will also star Nivetha Thomas in a crucial role. It's being heard that Nivetha Thomas' role will bring a major twist to the narrative of Prabhas-starrer. However, the makers have not yet made an official announcement about her entry in Nag Ashwin's film.

      Talking about Nivetha Thomas, the actress will be seen in Pawan Kalyan's much-awaited film, Vakeel Saab. The actress is also a part of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is being helmed by Parasuram.

      Coming back to #Prabhas21, the film is going to be a pan-India project, which will be produced by C Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies. It will be made on a huge budget of Rs 300 crore. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer will go on floors in Summer 2021, and will be released during Summer 2022 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

      On a professional note, Prabhas will next be seen in Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will feature in Ranveer Singh-starrer '83, directed by Kabir Khan. The Padmaavat actress is also a part of Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled next, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

      Story first published: Monday, August 17, 2020, 10:40 [IST]
