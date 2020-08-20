Prabhas’ Next Adipurush’s Makers To Invest Rs 250 Crore On VFX?

Prabhas' 22nd film, Adipurush has already been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses since its announcement. Helmed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame Om Raut, Adipurush is going to be one of the biggest pan-India projects made with a budget of Rs 500 crore. Considering the huge budget of the film, producer Bhushan Kumar doesn't want to miss any chance to make it on a grand scale.

Amidst all, a latest report published in a leading portal suggests that Adipurush makers are planning to invest 50 per cent of the total budget on VFX. Well, Adipurush is going to be a visual treat for all and to make the Ramayana-inspired drama, the makers are all set to spend at least Rs 250 crore for its VFX. However, the producers have not confirmed it officially. But if it happens, Adipurush will be the most expensive Indian film ever produced with such a huge VFX budget.

As per initial reports, makers are planning to cast Keerthy Suresh for the role of Sita and Saif Ali Khan for the villain's role. Rebel Star Prabhas is said to be playing the role of Lord Ram as the film is based on Indian epic Ramayana, which revolves around the theme of the victory of good over evil. The actor is collaborating with Bhushan Kumar for the third time after Saaho and Radhe Shyam.

On a related note, Prabhas will next be seen in Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film also stars Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma and Kunaal Roy Kapur in crucial roles. Apart from Radhe Shyam, Prabhas will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's yet-to-be-titled sci-fi film, which stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead.

Talking about Adipurush, the Om Raut's directorial venture will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The makers are planning to start rolling the film in 2021.

