Prabhas To Give Special Treat To Fans On His 41st Birthday?

Prabhas is all set to give a special treat to fans on his 41st birthday (October 23). As per a report published in a leading portal, the Rebel Star is likely to launch the teaser of his upcoming film, Radhe Shyam on his birthday which is coming next month.

The report states that the makers of Radhe Shyam have decided to make Prabhas' fans happy on his 41st birthday. After all, his fans were expecting to watch the film in theatres in 2020, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, director Radha Krishna Kumar couldn't finish the shoot. The official confirmation about the same is yet to come.

For the unversed, Radhe Shyam team was filming in Georgia ahead of the lockdown that was imposed in March. After which, the makers had to keep the shooting on hold. But now, as per reports, Prabhas and Radhe Shyam team will be flying to Italy to shoot the remaining portions of the film.

Radhe Shyam also stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The makers have already released the first look poster of the film. The intense love story which is set against the backdrop of Europe, also stars Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma and Kunaal Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. Radhe Shyam is expected to hit the screens in 2021 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Apart from Radhe Shyam, Prabhas has also announced two more pan-India projects in the last couple of months. The Rebel Star will be seen in Nag Ashwin's untitled sci-fi film which features Deepika Padukone as the female lead. Moreover, Prabhas will also be featuring in Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush which is based on the Indian epic, Ramayana.

Adipurush is considered to be the most expensive film of Prabhas' career. It is reportedly being made on the budget of Rs 500 crore and producer Bhushan Kumar is planning to invest Rs 250 crore out of it for VFX.

Now, after this news, Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting for Radhe Shyam teaser.